FCF Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $37.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,599.14. 38,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,833. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,600.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,525.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

