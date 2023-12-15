FCF Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.7 %

Zscaler stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.22. The company had a trading volume of 550,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $222.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,476 shares of company stock worth $31,710,475 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.