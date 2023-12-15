FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.31. 337,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $179.78.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

