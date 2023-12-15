FCF Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.05. 128,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,159. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.82.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

