FCF Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,121. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.