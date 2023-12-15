FCF Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

EXP traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $205.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,693. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.