FCF Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.06. 41,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,693. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.