FCF Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $345.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,906. The company has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.