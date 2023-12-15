FCF Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $166.56. The stock had a trading volume of 507,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

