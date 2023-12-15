FCF Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. 507,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.