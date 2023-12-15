FCF Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 562,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

