FCF Advisors LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

