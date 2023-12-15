FCF Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

ABNB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 1,436,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

