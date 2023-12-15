FCF Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $941.53. The stock had a trading volume of 157,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,744. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.27 and its 200 day moving average is $939.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

