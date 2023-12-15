FCF Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.89. 139,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,417. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

