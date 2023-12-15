FCF Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $493.89. 139,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,417. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average of $427.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.