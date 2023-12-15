FCF Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

TTD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

