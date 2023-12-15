FCF Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 163,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

