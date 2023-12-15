FCF Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,331. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

