FCF Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $563.24. 210,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.66. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.