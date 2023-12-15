FCF Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,638,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,858. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

