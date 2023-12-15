FCF Advisors LLC Sells 7,671 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 2,766,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

