FCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 168,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,785. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.