FCF Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.