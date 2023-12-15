FCF Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

AON Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AON traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.09. 375,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

