FCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. 1,715,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

