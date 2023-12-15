FCF Advisors LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 2,041,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

