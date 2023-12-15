FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 562,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

