FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $941.53. The company had a trading volume of 157,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $952.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.