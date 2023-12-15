FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

AXP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.52. 1,748,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

