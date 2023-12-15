FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.42.

AON Trading Down 1.9 %

AON stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.09. The company had a trading volume of 375,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,321. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.