FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.85. 172,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

