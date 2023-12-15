FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.52. 101,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.21.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.