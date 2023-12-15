FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $14.52 on Friday, reaching $360.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,741. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $384.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

