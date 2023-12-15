FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $180.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.96.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.