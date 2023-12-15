FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.65. 108,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,131. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $466.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

