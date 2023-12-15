FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $281.07. 335,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $282.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.