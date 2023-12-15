Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

