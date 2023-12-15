Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

