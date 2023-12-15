Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.01.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.