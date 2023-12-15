First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.12

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 415063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Advantage by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 519,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

