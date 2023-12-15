First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 35,474 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile



First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

