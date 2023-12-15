First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

