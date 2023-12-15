First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 124 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

