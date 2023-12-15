First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 2,212 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

