First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 35,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average is $258.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.