First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $318,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lennar were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

