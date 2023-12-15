First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 1,190 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

