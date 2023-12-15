First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 1,416 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

WM stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.