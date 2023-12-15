First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 3,889 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NEE opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

